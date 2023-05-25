Donald Trump Participates in LIV Golf’s Pro-Am at Trump National DC

Former President Donald Trump participated in LIV Golf’s pro-am at Trump National DC in Sterling, Virginia, ahead of the three-day event.

The former president is paired with Eric Trump and Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion who left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf in June 2022.

During the event, Trump noted his polls when asked how he felt about the GOP primary race.

“I feel great,” he said. “71 to 16,” Trump recalled a recent poll. “The polls are very nice. So, we’ll have a little fun.”

According to the Washington Post, some of the notable amateurs participating in the pro-am are Ryan Zimmerman, a former professional baseball player; Jay Gruden, NFL football coach; NLF football players Terry McLaurin, Kendall Fuller, Tress Way, and Jonathan Allen; along with Lars Eller and Marcus Johansson, professional hockey players.

LIV Golf is a newer tour led by former golfer Greg Norman that mainly attracts players from the PGA Tour. LIV Golf plays three-day events without a cut, contrasting the PGA Tour with four-day events with a two-day cut.

On the PGA Tour, if players do not play well enough on the first two days of the event, the players earn no money and can actually lose money after expenses. LIV Golf hosts fewer events than its counterpart with guaranteed money.

LIV Golf also boasts a team competition during the individual stroke play tournament. Each week, players have a chance to earn winnings from both individual and team competitions.

In addition, LIV Golf players participate in the sport’s four major championships with PGA Tour players. Last week, LIV Golf’s player Brooks Koepka won the PGA Tour Championship, the second of the four majors.

