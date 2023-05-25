Former President Donald Trump holds a 30-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in Nevada as the Republican primary field continues to grow.

The poll, which Vote TXT conducted and Nevada Newsmakers sponsored, found that Trump holds 51 percent of support among Republican primary voters, while 21 percent back DeSantis. No other candidate or potential candidate eclipses double digits, with former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at five percent, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent and former Vice President Mike Pence, who has two percent of support. Another 11 percent are undecided.

Vote TXT pollster Bryan Bedera told Newsmakers that Trump has considerable advantages in name recognition and “campaign infrastructure” versus the rest of the field.

“He has been talking to his voters consistently for nearly eight years, and that puts him so far ahead of anyone else in the race,” he added. “They may not be able to catch him, especially if it appears Trump is impervious to negative attacks on his character.”

The survey comes as the Republican primary field continues to expand, with DeSantis announcing he was entering the fray on Wednesday night and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) launching his campaign on Monday. Former Gov Chris Christie (R-NJ) is reportedly expected to enter the race, while Gov. Doug Bergum is weighing a “likely” bid, as NBC News noted. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is also reportedly “reconsidering” a White House run.

The poll also shows that Trump and DeSantis both handily beat Biden in the Silver State. In a hypothetical general election matchup between Trump and Biden, the 45th president takes 48 percent of the response to Biden’s 40 percent. DeSantis fares slightly better, with 46 percent to Biden’s 36 percent.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they are both beating Biden in the polls,” Nevada-based conservative consultant Chuck Muth told Nevada Newsmakers. “But let’s face it, we’re still far out (from the election). Neither Trump nor DeSantis are running against Biden now. They are running against each other.”

Vote TXT sampled “412 Nevada voters during the week of May 15,” and the margin of error is plus or minus 4.83 percent, Nevada Newsmakers notes.