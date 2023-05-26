“Non-binary” former Biden administration official Sam Brinton led the Washington, DC, chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a radical anti-Catholic drag queen group at the center of the Los Angeles Dodgers Pride Night controversy, Fox News reported.

The drag queen group made headlines this month after being uninvited, then re-invited to the Dodgers’ tenth annual Pride Night celebration on June 16.

After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced Monday that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.

The Dodgers offered “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” in a statement issued after the announcement.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles criticized the team’s reversal the day after its announcement, saying in a statement:

The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community. The Archdiocese calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith.

Brinton led the group’s D.C. chapter, serving as its principal officer from its founding in 2016 until 2018, according to Fox News.

As Fox News reported:

As the D.C. chapter’s principal officer, Brinton went by the name Sister Ray Dee O’Active and regularly hosted group events including “bar ministry” gatherings, drag brunches, White House protests and at least one “high heel race.” Brinton, under that alias, also attended an Easter gathering hosted by the national organization in San Francisco in 2019, according to a local media reports. “We’re celebrating 40 years of history,” Brinton, as Sister Ray Dee O’Active, told Mission Local during the event. “For some of us, this is the first time we’ve ever seen so many sisters in one place, and I think it’s the best kind of family reunion.”

Brinton is set to be jailed in Maryland next week after facing grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing suitcases.

