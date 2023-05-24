Report: ‘Genderfluid’ Former Biden Official Sam Brinton to Be Held in Men’s Jail

“Non-binary” former Biden administration official Sam Brinton will be placed in a men’s jail in Maryland before being sent to Virginia over a third round of suitcase theft charges, the New York Post reported.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy told the publication on Tuesday that Brinton is in a “pre-placement” hold at the county jail and is expected to be housed with the “general population” of the men’s jail next week.

Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation policy states, in part, that “the classification of an arrestee/inmate will depend on whether the arrestee/inmate has male or female genitalia, whether they present a management or security problem, and whether their health and safety can be ensured.”

“Once an inmate is classified, they will be given a housing assignment based on that classification,” the policy states.

Brinton, 35, was arrested at his home last week as a “fugitive of justice” and is facing grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing another suitcase. The suitcase was allegedly taken from the Ronald Reagan Airport and belonged to a Tanzanian fashion designer, the alleged victim’s attorney told the Post.

“In February, Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin shared images of Brinton wearing clothing she had made which she had reported stolen from Reagan National Airport in 2018,” according to the report. “Khamzin’s lawyer, Peter Hansen, confirmed to The Post Thursday his client ‘provided information on the clothing that was searched for’ at Brinton’s residence this week.”

The report continues:

He stated the investigation into Khamsin’s stolen items has been ongoing throughout the spring, and confirmed the award-winning designer recently “provided images of [Brinton] in the [her] designs and pictures of those designs on models or on Asya Khamsin herself to show they were the same articles.”

Brinton served as the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition from June through December of 2022, when he was fired after being caught stealing women’s luggage in Minnesota and Las Vegas. Both of those cases have been resolved.

“News of the new charges against Brinton come just one month after they pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the theft of a woman’s luggage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022,” according to the report. “In exchange for the plea deal, Brinton was ordered to pay $3,670.74 in restitution and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.”

Brinton also agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation “as part of an adult diversion program at a hearing stemming from similar charges related to a theft at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September 2022,” the report states.