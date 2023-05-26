Heritage Action Targets Battleground Senate Democrats amid Debt Limit Talks

Heritage Action launched a radio ad campaign on Thursday to pressure battleground Senate Democrats to back the House-passed debt limit bill.

The radio push will target Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-NV), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV). These four Senate Democrats are up for reelection in 2024.

Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said in a written statement:

While President Biden and Senate Democrats ignored pleas to sit down nearly 100 days before coming to the negotiating table and underestimated House Republican’s unity, Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans passed a common-sense solution to appropriately and reasonably raise the debt ceiling while addressing Washington’s spending and inflation crisis. Americans know that spending and debt are inherently the same issue. To avoid defaulting on our nation’s debt, Biden and Senate Democrats must now recognize that the House-passed Republican plan to control spending is the only deal on the table and that is acceptable to the American people. Heritage Action’s radio advertisement campaign aims to send a clear message to Senate Democrats who have failed to stand up for the interests and well-being of their constituents.

The radio ads quote the Senate Democrats saying that they do not want to default on the debt, while noting that the Democrat-controlled Senate has yet to pass a debt ceiling bill.

The ad calls on Americans to urge the battleground Senate Democrats to pass the Limit, Grow, Act of 2023.

Anderson continued:

The perspective of the American people is clear: any path forward must include the Limit, Save, Grow provisions to cap spending at FY 22 levels, roll back programmatic spending on radical Left-wing priorities like funding for 87,000 new IRS agents or student debt amnesty, and hold Congress accountable by limiting future spending. Without the inclusion of these core provisions, President Biden and Senate Democrats will continue their failed strategy to spend our country into oblivion, worsen inflation, and grow our already unsustainable debt to even higher catastrophic levels.

She concluded, “As negotiations continue, Senate Democrats must take their responsibility to their constituents seriously and move forward with the House-passed Republican plan.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.