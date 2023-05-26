Homeless Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Florida Sgt. Michael Kunovich

A homeless illegal alien teenager is accused of killing St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich, a 52-year-old officer who served with law enforcement for 26 years.

Virjilio Aguilar Mendez, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with resisting an officer with violence and felony murder for the death of Kunovich.

According to police, on May 19, Kunovich attempted to pat down Mendez while he was sitting outside of a closed business. Mendez, instead of complying, tried to flee from Kunovich. When other officers got involved, Mendez continued resisting.

Eventually, Kunovich was on the ground in a struggle with Mendez who attempted to grab the officer’s taser off his person. The struggle lasted for more than six minutes. Afterward, Mendez was handcuffed but pulled out a pocket knife which was quickly taken from him.

Following the struggle with Mendez, Kunovich collapsed on the ground. First responders administered lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Kunovich is survived by his mother Joanie Glodde, stepfather Bob Glodde, sons Michael Jr. and Max, as well as his siblings Kathy Joyce, Mary-Jo Cusack, and Charles Kunovich Jr.

Mendez remains in St. Johns County Jail without bail. ICE agents have requested custody of the illegal alien should local law enforcement release him at any time.

