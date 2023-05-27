Report: Bud Light 24-Packs Drop to $3.49 as Mulvaney Boycott Tanks Sales

Bud Light sales fell for the sixth consecutive week as the nationwide boycott continued over the beer company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

One store, according to the New York Post, is charging $3.49 for a 24-pack — about $0.15 for one can — to get rid of unwanted beer.

Bud Light volumes for the week ending May 13 fell 28.4 percent, following a 27.7 percent drop the prior week, the report said, citing Beer Business Daily.

Since Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has taken a hit with its other brands, including Budweiser Red and Michelob Ultra, competitor brands Coors Light and Miller Lite’s sales are up.

The boycott began after Bud Light decided to celebrate Mulvaney’s one-year anniversary of posing as a woman by featuring the transgender TikTok star and sending him his own personalized pack of beer.

Since then, sales have tanked and Anheuser-Busch has so far lost nearly $19 billion, with shares down 14 percent.

Some stores are effectively giving the beer away for free.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, at some Wisconsin stores, Americans can get up to $15 back if they purchase a 15-pack or larger between May 17 and May 31.

The slashing of prices is happening over Memorial Day weekend, when an estimated 46% of consumers are planning to purchase beer.

