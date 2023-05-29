Donald Trump Thanks Those Who Gave ‘Ultimate Sacrifice’ in Memorial Day Message

Former President Donald Trump posted a Memorial Day message on Monday, thanking those who gave the “ultimate sacrifice” for the country they love while warning that the fight continues as the country remains in great peril.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE,” Trump began in the all-caps message on Truth Social. He also thanked those in line of what he described as: VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE, STOPPING THE THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY. Trump continued, asserting the country has “NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW.” “WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS AND FASCIST ‘PIGS’ AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he declared:

Trump also posted a Memorial Day video featuring images of him honoring the fallen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Here on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields, lies the true source of American Greatness, of American glory, and of American freedom,” Trump narrated.

“As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we shall forever remain one people, one family, and one nation under God,” he added.

Trump’s message is just one of many from presidential candidates on social media this Memorial Day.

“Today, we honor the patriots who paid the ultimate price for our country. Their sacrifices have allowed Americans throughout many generations to enjoy the blessings of liberty,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who jumped into the presidential ring last week, said, also delivering remarks.

“We should never take our rights and freedoms for granted. Those blessings come with a price, paid by so many brave men and women in our military,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said, calling on parents to teach their children to “love America:”

“Freedom is not free,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said on social media, calling on Americans to “not only reflect but be emboldened by the men & women who sacrificed it all.”

“Let us live everyday as a way of saying thank you to those we’ve never met. God Bless America & God Bless every family who has lost a loved one in service to our great nation,” he added:

“We don’t have to be Rome,” anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said. “We don’t have to be Carthage. We’re just a little young. Going through our version of adolescence. Figuring out who we really are as we grow up.”

“I’m confident we’ll be even stronger for it. Happy Memorial Day,” he wrote:

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also posted a Memorial Day message, stating, “Our nation is strong and free because of their sacrifices.”

“Today we honor them, but every day we remember their service to the America we love because of the freedom that endures,” he added:

