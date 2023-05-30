AOC Complains About Elon Musk ‘Boosting’ Twitter Account that Parodies Her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) complained Tuesday about a popular parody Twitter account that posts erroneous tweets that seem to embarrass the radical left member of Congress.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral,” Ocasio-Cortez warned her 13.4 million Twitter followers.

“The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” she said of Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk, who is often cheeky with the New York State representative.

“It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread,” she continued. “I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”

Although Ocasio-Cortez voiced displeasure about the parody account, the account’s name contains “parody” in it to avoid confusion: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody).” The account has over 100,000 followers.

Twitter reinstated the account in May after its suspension in 2019. In its first tweet back from oblivion, it poked fun at Ocasio-Cortez during the debt ceiling negotiations on Capitol Hill.

“What’s wrong with defaulting on the debt? Everyone I know uses the defaults. My default browser is Chrome,” the account read on May 22.

Since then, it posted a number of tweets that gained hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes due to apparent hilarity:

PRESS RELEASE: I introduced a bill today to make Ukraine the 57th State. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 22, 2023

Today was an emotional day for me considering I visited the tomb of the unknown gender. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 29, 2023

The real reason MAGA extremists are so infatuated with me … I'm young, gorgeous, successful, and a millionaire. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

I’m introducing a bill in the House today to make it illegal to fart more than once per week. If you fart more than once per week, you must capture them in a pickle jar and they must me properly disposed as nuclear waste. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 23, 2023

