Biden’s Migrant Mobile App Frees 80K Foreign Nationals into U.S. in 4 Months

President Joe Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One mobile app, which allows users to schedule appointments at the United States-Mexico border, has now helped release nearly 80,000 foreign nationals into American communities in less than four months.

For more than two years, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a number of programs in its expansive Catch and Release network, including the CBP One mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

DHS data published by the Associated Press reveals that close to 80,000 foreign nationals have been admitted to the U.S. interior through the mobile app from January 12 to the beginning of May. On average, more than 1,000 foreign nationals are scheduling appointments at the border and subsequently being released.

This lone Catch and Release pathway, the data indicates, has funneled a foreign population to the U.S. that is more than twice the size of Panama City, Florida, and about half the size of Charleston, South Carolina.

As Breitbart News reported last month, foreign nationals using the mobile app have a 99 percent chance of being released into the U.S. interior after showing up for their scheduled border appointment. Just one percent are being denied entry for failing to meet requirements.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has made clear that the Biden administration’s immigration goals hinge on the needs of corporate special interests who, for decades, have lobbied Washington, DC, lawmakers for more foreign workers to compete against native-born Americans in a flooded labor market that drives wages down.

According to estimates calculated by Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) office, from January 2021 to mid-April, 2023, Biden welcomed close to five million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 28 states.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.