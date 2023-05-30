Bud Light Donates $200,000 to Support LGBTQ+ Businesses amid Boycott

Bud Light announced a $200,000 donation to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) on Tuesday as the company suffers from declining sales amid a boycott over the company’s partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Conservative activists launched a Bud Light boycott on April 1 after Mulvaney shared a video to social media showing off a Bud Light can that bore his likeness and claimed, “this month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood.”

Despite Bud Light sales plummeting and parent company Anheuser-Busch’s market value dropping, Bud Light will support the NGLCC’s Communities of Color Initiative.

The initiative is “designed to support the growth and success of minority LGBTQ+-owned businesses through certification, scholarships and business development in an effort to create equal opportunities for the economic advancement of small businesses in the LGBTQ+ community,” according to a press release.

Bud Light will also support the initiative’s “Biz Pitch” program, which allows minority LGBTQ+ business owners to compete for a $5,000 grant and the opportunity to compete for a $50,000 grand prize at the NGLCC’s annual business and leadership conference.

“Bud Light was brewed to be an ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ beer for everyone 21+ and that still holds true today,” said Anheuser-Busch. “We look forward to extending our work with the NGLCC to continue making a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ businesses that play a critical role in bringing people everywhere, together.”

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with Bud Light in support of LGBTQ+ businesses,” the NGLCC said in a press release. “We appreciate the brand’s ongoing efforts to bolster our Communities of Color Initiative that empowers and supports both minority LGBTQ+ business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as the vital roles they play in communities across the United States.”

The $200,000 donation adds to the more than $13 million Anheuser-Busch has donated to support LGBTQ+ causes over the past two decades.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Bud Light sales crashed nearly 30 percent for the week of May 20 compared to last year. Further, Anheuser-Busch’s market value has fallen by $15.7 billion since the boycott began. On March 31, the company’s stock was worth $66, but now it is down to $54.

