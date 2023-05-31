The FBI confirmed the existence of an informant file the bureau refuses to provide Congress that allegedly links President Joe Biden to a $5 million bribery scheme, a confirmation the Justice Department previously did not deny, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Wednesday.

Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray conducted a scheduled meeting Wednesday in which the bureau chief confirmed the file’s existence. The file allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Biden and a foreign national.

But Comer said the FBI still refuses to provide the subpoenaed, unclassified file to Congress, triggering Comer to double down on his threat to hold Wray in contempt of Congress. Instead, the FBI reportedly said Comer could view the document at the FBI’s headquarters.

“Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Comer said in a statement. “However, Director Wray did not commit to producing the documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.”

“While Director Wray – after a month of refusing to even acknowledge that the form existed – has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena,” Comer continued. “If the FBI fails to hand over the FD-1023 form as required by the subpoena, the House Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned Wray that if he failed to provide the file, he would begin the process to hold Wray in contempt of Congress.

Comer’s probe into the Biden family found that the Biden family business over the course of several years received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. A total of nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, he revealed in May.

