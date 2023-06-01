Poll: Trump Increases Lead to 28 Points After DeSantis Campaign Launch

Former President Donald Trump increased his lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to 28-points after the Florida governor officially launched his presidential campaign, a Yahoo News/YouGov found.

DeSantis entered the Republican primary more than one week ago but opted for a virtual campaign launch in the form of a Twitter Spaces chat instead of a traditional campaign rally announcement.

However, DeSantis’s launch was plagued with technical difficulties, leading many to mock his announcement, including the Republican primary frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Twitter Spaces call, scheduled to launch at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, began several minutes late as one unidentified voice whispered that it was “quiet.” David Sacks, the entrepreneur hosting the event, began to introduce Elon Musk and asserted that this was “historic” before the audio cut out. From then on, the audio continued to cut in and out several times, with continued echoing and seemingly random voices — not the voice of the governor, whom the conversation was all about.

In the first Yahoo News/YouGov survey taken after DeSantis entered the race, support for Trump jumped five points.

As Yahoo News reported:

Among potential Republican primary voters — registered voters who identify as Republicans or GOP-leaning independents — Trump now leads the full field of seven declared candidates with 53%. That’s up from 48% in early May, before DeSantis threw his hat in the ring. And DeSantis now lags further behind than he did just a few weeks ago; his 25% is down from 28% in early May. Put another way, DeSantis trailed Trump by 20 points in the previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Today, he trails by 28 points.

None of the other declared candidates, such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), or Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), polled above five percent.

When respondents were asked to choose between only Trump and DeSantis, Trump is up five points from an early May poll, leading DeSantis by a margin of 55 percent to 31 percent.

DeSantis also has a lower favorability rating among potential GOP primary voters, coming in at 77 percent compared to Trump’s 83 percent.

The survey of 1,520 U.S. adults took place from May 25 to May 30, with a ±2.7 margin of error.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.