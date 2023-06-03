Survey: Donald Trump Leads Every Challenger Head to Head

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump is leading every potential Republican challenger not only in a group hypothetical, but head to head, a recent survey from Yahoo News/YouGov found.

The survey not only showed Trump leading a group of Republican challengers — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — by 28 points, but also leading them head-to-head.

Trump leads DeSantis by 24 points in a head-to-head matchup, 55 percent to 31 percent among Republican voters.

Trump’s lead expands even more when facing Scott, who jumped into the presidential race in May. He leads with 69 percent of the vote to Scott’s 18 percent — a difference of 51 percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to launch a presidential bid in Iowa next week, falls far behind Trump in a direct challenge, garnering just 16 percent to Trump’s 73 percent support.

US President Donald Trump watches US Vice President Mike Pence speak during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images).

Haley does not fare much better, garnering 18 percent to Trump’s 70 percent support among Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who like Pence is rumored to announce a presidential bid next week, comes 67 points behind Trump, seeing just ten percent to Trump’s 77 percent support.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie emerge from the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

The survey also examined Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s chance against Trump in a head-on matchup and found Trump leading the governor by 62 points:

Notably, no candidate came remotely close to the former president in the group survey, as DeSantis fell 28 points behind Trump’s 53 percent support with 25 percent backing. Others saw three percent support or less.

The survey was taken May 25-30, 2023, among 1,520 U.S. adults. It comes ahead of two other potential candidates joining the race next week. After mounting speculation, Pence is expected to announce he is running for president at a rally-style event in Des Moines, Iowa, next Wednesday, Breitbart News learned.

Christie is also expected to announce his presidential bid next Tuesday in New Hampshire, per reports.

