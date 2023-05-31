Report: Chris Christie to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid Next Week

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, a report claimed.

Axios reports Christie, 60, an erstwhile Donald Trump ally who now calls the former president a “coward” and declared he should be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, will go public with his intent in New Hampshire.

Christie also ran in 2016 and his intentions to return to the national political fray were first flagged earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, that’s when New Hampshire news radio host Chris Ryan said Christie is ready to make his move.

Ryan reported that Christie’s campaign would be “focused on New Hampshire,” an early Republican primary state that often determines the success of a candidate’s campaign.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will be one of several donors supporting Christie’s 2024 run, Ryan said.

Ryan’s report ended months of speculation and a statement from Christie that he would make a final decision by mid-May, a move which has now all but been confirmed.

The current 2024 Republican primary includes the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder.

Christie has not held political office since departing the New Jersey gubernatorial role more than five years ago.

In 2021 Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump should be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, as Breitbart News reported.