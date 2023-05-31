Report: Chris Christie to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid Next Week

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Following Tuesday's results, the National Republican Campaign Committee added 13 House Democrats to the list of 57 it was targeting for defeat in …
Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Simon Kent

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) plans to announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday, a report claimed.

Axios reports Christie, 60, an erstwhile Donald Trump ally who now calls the former president a “coward” and declared he should be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, will go public with his intent in New Hampshire.

Christie also ran in 2016 and his intentions to return to the national political fray were first flagged earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, that’s when New Hampshire news radio host Chris Ryan said Christie is ready to make his move.

Ryan reported that Christie’s campaign would be “focused on New Hampshire,” an early Republican primary state that often determines the success of a candidate’s campaign.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will be one of several donors supporting Christie’s 2024 run, Ryan said.

Ryan’s report ended months of speculation and a statement from Christie that he would make a final decision by mid-May, a move which has now all but been confirmed.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and New Jersey governor Chris Christie emerge from the clubhouse following their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

File/Donald Trump and then New Jersey governor Chris Christie emerge from the clubhouse following a meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 20, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The current 2024 Republican primary includes the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder.

Christie has not held political office since departing the New Jersey gubernatorial role more than five years ago.

In 2021 Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump should be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, as Breitbart News reported.

