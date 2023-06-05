Chicago Turns Daley College into Shelter for 400 Border Crossers

Chicago, Illinois officials have turned Richard J. Daley College into a migrant shelter where now roughly 400 border crossers and illegal aliens are living.

Despite opposition from local residents, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is housing 400 border crossers and illegal aliens in Daley College and another 400 more in Wilbur Wright College at least through the summer.

According to city officials, migrant families with children under 18 years old are staying at the college. The move comes as border crossers and illegal aliens have already been filling up police stations across Chicago, as well as a shuttered elementary school.

The Chicago City Council approved $51 million in local taxpayer funds late last month that will go to provide shelter, care, and food to thousands of newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens arriving from the United States-Mexico border.

Johnson praised the funding for migrants even as residents vastly opposed the plan.

“How dare this mayor and city council have the guts to give migrants $51 million,” one resident said. “I demand you to have the same passion and urgency to pass the City of Chicago Reparations Ordinance and also give us an office for black Americans, just like the Office of New Americans.”

