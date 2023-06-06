Minnesota Taxpayers to Subsidize Free College Tuition for Illegal Aliens

Minnesota will soon begin offering state taxpayer-funded college and university tuition to illegal aliens from families earning less than $80,000 annually, at no cost to them.

The provision, slipped into an annual education funding measure, was approved by Gov. Tim Walz (D) late last month and will soon have the state’s taxpayers footing the bill for free college tuition for eligible illegal aliens.

An estimated 140,000 illegal aliens reside in Minnesota today.

As part of the measure, native Minnesotans will likewise be eligible for the tuition-free program, as in many other states — though they are typically confined to legal immigrants and American citizens.

“We want to make sure that when we’re expanding opportunities for everybody, we’re doing it for all Minnesotans, regardless of background, regardless of their documentation status,” Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh (DFL) told Axios in a statement.

The massive taxpayer-subsidized expansion for illegal aliens comes as Walz, just months ago, opened the state’s driver’s license rolls to illegal aliens. The law, approved by Democrats, will allow some 77,000 eligible illegal aliens to secure driver’s licenses to legally operate a vehicle in the state.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

