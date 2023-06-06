Morning Consult Poll: Trump Leads 2024 Field, No Bump for DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) still has not experienced a significant bump following his presidential announcement, while former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the 2024 Republican primary field, the latest Morning Consult survey found.

The latest weekly survey, released Tuesday, showed Trump continuing to garner 56 percent support in the potential GOP primary field. He continues to remain up by 34 points against his closest challenger, DeSantis, who garnered 22 percent support.

Notably, these figures remain unchanged from the results last week. And while it remains true that Trump’s lead is smaller than the 43-point lead he boasted in mid-May, Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley noted last week that “much of that dip came before DeSantis officially began his bid.” This week, Morning Consult noted that “DeSantis’ support is stagnant after launch.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to enter the race this week, experienced a two-point jump, going from five percent to seven percent over the last week.

WATCH: Mike Pence Teases 2024 Run: “Come This Wednesday, I’m Announcing in Iowa”:

C-SPAN

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all saw three percent support.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson saw just one percent support, as did former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is expected to jump into the race Tuesday. Trump over the weekend previewed a potential ugly primary battle with Christie, deeming him “Sloppy Chris Christie.”

WATCH — Chris Christie: “CNN Went In the Tank to Get Trump On”:

The survey still found DeSantis as the best second choice for Trump supporters (47 percent), while 44 percent of DeSantis supporters choose Trump as their second-choice candidate as well.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 56% (+34)

• DeSantis — 22%

• Pence — 7%

• Haley — 3%

• T. Scott — 3%

• Ramaswamy — 3%

• Cheney — 2%

• Noem — 1%

• Christie — 1%

• Hutchinson — 1% Morning Consult | 3,485 RV | 06/02-04https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/sIIOm1kWgl — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 6, 2023

The survey was taken June 2-4 among 3,545 potential Republican primary voters. It has a +/-2 percent margin of error.

RELATED: Exclusive — Trump Pledges Executive Order on “Day One” of Presidency to End Birthright Citizenship for Illegal Aliens, “Birth Tourism”:

Trump Campaign