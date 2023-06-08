Never Trump RINOS Celebrate, Underplay DOJ Indictment

(Chip Somodevilla, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Alex Brandon/AP)
Chip Somodevilla, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Alex Brandon/AP
Paul Bois

Never Trumpers and RINOS either celebrated or dramatically underplayed former President Trump’s indictment by the Joe Biden Department of Justice in relation to classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

From former RNC chair Michael Steele to the Lincoln Project to George Conway, the various public figures did not hide their joy upon hearing about the indictment while others, such as Jonah Goldberg and David French, underplayed the indictment as standard procedure, completely unperturbed by the fact that the DOJ has indicted a former president.

As Breitbart News reported, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted on Thursday, though the details remain unknown at this time.

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Trump has reportedly been ordered to appear  at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on TubiGoogle PlayYouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

