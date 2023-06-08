Never Trumpers and RINOS either celebrated or dramatically underplayed former President Trump’s indictment by the Joe Biden Department of Justice in relation to classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

From former RNC chair Michael Steele to the Lincoln Project to George Conway, the various public figures did not hide their joy upon hearing about the indictment while others, such as Jonah Goldberg and David French, underplayed the indictment as standard procedure, completely unperturbed by the fact that the DOJ has indicted a former president.

Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts.

Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this. pic.twitter.com/pPrp9aT52P — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 9, 2023

’twas indeed the night before Christmas for the rule of law last night https://t.co/RmXhdY5os5 — George Conway 🇺 (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2023

We haven't seen the indictment yet, but based on the information that's already publicly available, the far better course for GOP candidates is to argue that the party shouldn't nominate someone who so grossly mishandled classified information. https://t.co/6LyYilU9ZQ — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 9, 2023

Based on the publicly-available evidence thus far, the classified documents matter was far more serious and the cause for an indictment far more obvious than the existing Bragg indictment related to the Stormy Daniels case. https://t.co/FCjtb79vJu — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 9, 2023

Fortunately that's not what's happening here. Trump will receive due process. He'll get a trial. He'll have the right to appeal. He's arguably the most powerful criminal defendant in American history. https://t.co/YYzbmbhYHX — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 9, 2023

Today, Justice is being served. Nobody is above the law. The former President will get a fair trial. The former President will be held accountable. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 8, 2023

The idea he's being indicted because he's the "leading candidate opposing Biden" is so lazy. If DeSantis or Haley were leading, would DOJ indict them? For what? At minimum, Trump makes it really easy to charge him with crimes and impeachable acts because he's Trump. https://t.co/10tz4IzgCT — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 9, 2023

Going before a judge and jury is literally almost the exact opposite of an insurrection. https://t.co/8Hcw5YOlbP — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 9, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted on Thursday, though the details remain unknown at this time.

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Trump has reportedly been ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

