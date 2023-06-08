Republicans Defend Donald Trump Against Indictment: ‘Another Political Hit Job’

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Republicans defended former President Donald Trump after the Justice Department handed down news of an indictment Thursday evening.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., slammed the Biden administration for indicting Trump to prevent losing in 2024:

The Biden Regime, which is realizing they can’t beat or cheat their way to another victory, has taken the unprecedented step to indict President Trump. This comes amid reports that the Biden family accepted $10 million in illegal bribes from foreign nationals. America is a nation that has become plagued by a two-tier system of justice that must be confronted and destroyed. This will only be done when we re-elect President Donald J. Trump in 2024.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed the indictment as an attempt to distract voters from “the millions of dollars in bribes that the Biden Crime Family received from foreign nationals”:

Donald Trump Jr. said the DOJ interfered in the 2024 election:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) released a statement noting the indictment was released on the same day damning allegations flooded the media about President Joe Biden and an alleged bribery scheme:

The exact same day that the FBI is forced to turn over to Congress absolutely damning and credible allegations regarding Joe Biden’s illegal, egregious, and treasonous corruption, Joe Biden weaponizes his Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump. The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump. The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden. I am committed to ending the corrupt political weaponization of our federal government, cutting out the rot in these agencies, and holding government officials accountable for their endless illegal witch hunt against President Trump. In 2024, we will vote like this country has never seen before and we will elect President Trump back to the White House to save America.

Sean Parnell said the indictment shows how corrupt American institutions are:

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren ripped the indictment as Biden’s 2024 campaign strategy:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) asked if the DOJ will also indict Joe Biden for his mishandling of classified materials:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wished blessings on Trump:

The GOP’s House Judiciary Committee’s Twitter account tweeted “WITCH HUNT.”

DC_Draino said good guys are the ones that get indicted, not the “criminals in Washington, DC”:

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said the indictment is an abuse of power:

Washington DC Young Republican’s leader Kingsley Cortes said she will fight back against the radical left:

