The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month on its official social media page and welcomed people to celebrate the “rich history” of its “LGBTQ+ officers.”

Using WELCOME as an acronym, the official CIA Twitter page said for people to consider Wellness, Equity, LGBTQ+, Community, Openness, and ME, declaring that “CIA’s 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!”

“Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers,” the Tweet added.

The post received backlash from Twitter users, including Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance:

Re-branding US foreign policy and the US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, as a crusade for LGBTQ2AI+ rights is a truly genius feat of marketing. It's one of the reasons – not the only – that US liberals now regards the CIA and US foreign policy as so benevolent.🏳️‍🌈💣🌈 https://t.co/XahmRTXGDn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 8, 2023

Yes, this is real. If you were curious if "Pride" is a CIA op, wonder no more. https://t.co/wVTupOWD2x — Sour Patch Lyds, proud American 🇺🇸 (@sourpatchlyds) June 8, 2023

CIA trying to make Pride month spooky https://t.co/sHZ8RyE9iI — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 8, 2023

The agency began heralding its woke bona fides in 2021 when it released an ad starring a “cisgender millennial” touting her identity. As John Nolte wrote at the time:

The video plays like a Saturday Night Live spoof (if Saturday Night Live wasn’t itself infected with woke), but it’s not a spoof. This sits proudly on the CIA’s verified YouTube page with the hashtags #KnowYourValue and WomenInIntel. The recruitment video features a preening, unnamed narcissist who literally struts around preaching about how awesome she is, how proud she is of herself, not because of her accomplishments, but because of something she has no control over — her identity, her race, gender, her sexuality (cisgender), and even — get this — her “generalized anxiety disorder.” Did you notice the one word this disgusting CIA officer did not use…? Not once did she use the word American. She’s gushing with self-pride over everything about her identity, but not once does she say “I am an American.”

Already this month, the United States Navy official Twitter account has already changed its cover photo to a rainbow-colored graphic in honor of Pride Month.

“The account later changed the cover photo to a view of a ship deck from a control tower. However, during the time the Pride graphic was shown, the service received some flak,” reported Breitbart News.

