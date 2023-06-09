Republican Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum Piles Money into Early Primary States

North Dakota Gov. and GOP presidential candidate Doug Burgum will pile $3 million into Iowa and New Hampshire over the next two weeks.

“We need a leader who understands the real work that Americans do every day. Someone who’s worked alongside our farmers or ranchers and our small business owners,” Burgum said on Wednesday. “Someone who’s held jobs where you shower at the end of the day, and not at the beginning.”

The ad buy will “emphasize his focus on the economy, energy and national security,” according to a Burgum spokesman.

Burgum, a former software CEO, has a net worth of around $1 billion and plans to use his substantial net worth to fuel his dark-horse candidacy.

Breitbart News reported:

The North Dakota Republican teased his humble North Dakota origins, rising from a “small-town” worker who paid his way through college to build a “world-class” software business in North Dakota. Burgum grew his software business into a $1 billion software company, after which his company was acquired by Microsoft. … He called for “innovation over regulation,” selling energy to America’s allies instead of buying it from America’s enemies, and shrinking federal government power back to the states.

Burgum signed a law that would enact a near-total ban on abortion in April. He also signed a bill that would require teachers to inform parents if their child is transgender.