Trump Could Face 400 Years in Prison if Convicted on All Federal Charges

Former President Donald Trump could be sentenced to 400 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges and the maximum sentences are imposed consecutively, though a likelier penalty would be for five to twenty years.

Trump was charged with 37 counts, and co-defendant Waltine Nauta was sentenced to six counts. They are:

Trump faces counts 1 through 37; Nauta faces counts 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, and 38. That means Trump faces a potential sentence of 400 years, while Nauta faces a potential sentence of 90 years, though it is unlikely that a judge would impose these sentences to run consecutively.

It is more likely that each would face a sentence of up to five years on the lesser charges, or up to 20 years on the greater charges, with other sentences concurrent.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.