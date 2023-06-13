President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the extension of temporary amnesty status for more than 300,000 foreign nationals living throughout the United States who would otherwise be illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the agency would rescind former President Trump’s decisions to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a quasi-amnesty program, for Hondurans, El Salvadorans, Nicaruguans, and Nepalese in the U.S.

Instead, about 333,500 nationals from the four countries will be allowed to extend their TPS status for 18 more months – through July 2025 for some nationals.Mayorkas said:

[With] the extension of Temporary Protected Status, we are able to offer continued safety and protection to current beneficiaries who are nationals of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua who are already present in the United States and cannot return because of the impacts of environmental disasters,”

Though TPS was intended to be temporary, the federal government has long effectively made it a permanent program. For example, TPS has been in place for El Salvador since 2001, for Honduras and Nicaragua since 1998, and since June 2015 for Nepal.

The bulk of foreign nationals, 239,000, shielded from deportation and rewarded work permits under this latest extension are from El Salvador, while 76,000 are from Honduras, 14,500 are from Nepal, and 4,000 are from Nicaragua.

TPS was first created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting those from countries that the federal government has designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

