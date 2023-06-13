“Blacks for Trump” supporters gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, to support former President Donald Trump at the first federal arraignment of a former U.S. president on Tuesday.

Most of the group were wearing shirts that read, “Trumpsters are not racist.”

Blacks for Trump are out supporting today! 🇺🇸🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/UpoPbshmJK — Emily (@Emme0703) June 13, 2023

There were reportedly 20 men in the “Blacks for Trump” group gathered outside the courthouse to support Donald Trump. The group’s founder, Maurice Symonette, spoke about how the “RINO Republicans” and “Democrat confederate rebel bastards” are the individuals targeting and prosecuting the former president.

“Blacks for Trump” have arrived at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/FVMkK4HaG0 — Luke Broadwater☀️ (@lukebroadwater) June 13, 2023

Symonette also called attention to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s wife, who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Of course, the Biden administration hired him to be the special prosecutor,” he said before mentioning the movie Smith’s wife produced.

“When I’m standing beside Trump, they call me the black supremacist, which is a damn lie, and they call Trump the ultimate white racist, which is another, but when we stand together. We cancel that crap out,” he added.

Speaking to Newsmax, he said his group traveled to Miami “to defend Trump,” and show that “Trump is not a colonizing racist.”

The vocal conservative supporters group "Blacks for Trump" speaks out ahead of the arraignment of the former president in front of the courthouse in Miami, Florida. NEWSMAX's Leonardo Feldman [@LeoFeldmanNEWS] reports. MORE: https://t.co/wjAk4Oc3zf pic.twitter.com/0Z0h3wo64r — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 13, 2023

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.