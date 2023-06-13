Former First Lady Melania Trump is not interested in the criminal charges lobbed against her husband or the 2024 presidential primary, former President Donald Trump says.

On Tuesday, Trump was in Miami, Florida, where he was officially charged in federal court with 37 counts related to obstruction of justice, concealing documents in a federal investigation, and willful retention of national defense information, among other charges.

It is the second time this year that Trump has been indicted.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Trump with more than 30 counts related to business fraud in March. Despite the charges, Trump has moved ahead with his presidential campaign, though one common thread remains: Melania Trump has little interest in either.

“A lot of people texted me about this and emailed me in preparation for the show,” political consultant Roger Stone told Trump on WABC radio days ago. “People want to know how she’s doing, how she feels about your 2024 campaign to regain the White House, and how she’s holding up during these outrageous, unfair politically motivated attacks on you?”

Trump responded, calling Mrs. Trump “a terrific person” and “a very beautiful person,” with a “very successful” career as a former model which made her a “very confident person.”

“In a very low-key way, she doesn’t care that much,” Trump said. “She’s got an attitude that’s amazing. She’s got a tremendous heart but she takes things for what they are and she’s just a very confident person. She doesn’t need things like some people, they’re always pushing themselves out there – she’s the opposite.”

“How does she take it? She’s hurt when the family’s hurt,” he continued.

Indeed, Mrs. Trump was not present for Trump’s arraignment in court on Tuesday. Instead, she has been visiting her residence at Trump Tower in Manhattan, arriving on June 8 and staying at least until June 12.

Like on the 2016 campaign trail in 2020, Mrs. Trump made few public speeches, though she remained a fixture at many of her husband’s rallies. For the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, Mrs. Trump has seemingly taken an even more reserved role, attending Trump’s announcement speech but skipping other events.

Last month, Mrs. Trump made clear that she is fully prepared to resume her role as first lady should her husband win the GOP nomination and beat President Joe Biden in a general election next year.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” Mrs. Trump told Fox News. “… my focus [as First Lady] would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.