Tut-Tutting Jill Biden Bemused by ‘Shocking’ Republican Support for Trump After Indictment

Jill Biden professed her bemusement Monday night at loyal Donald Trump supporters still backing the former president in the wake of his federal indictment.

AP reports she told an audience of Democratic donors at the Upper East Side home of Barry Ginsburg and his wife Merle in Manhattan the 2024 election presents a stark choice between what she described as the “strong, steady leadership” of President Joe Biden and the “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” of “MAGA Republicans.”

The first lady then professed her bemusement at reading a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday, as Breitbart News reported.

“They don’t care about the indictment. So that’s a little shocking, I think,” she said, acknowledging Trump still has steadfast support amongst a broad swathe of Republicans.

Republicans defended former President Donald Trump after the Justice Department handed down news of an indictment Thursday evening. https://t.co/sGR6vAewsc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 9, 2023

Biden then went on to further question Trump supporters, their motives, their beliefs and their loyalty, urging Democratic donors to “think about where we were three years ago.”

“We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she said.

“We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.”

She referred to Trump’s time in office and the stakes for next year’s election, saying “We cannot go back to those dark days.”

For his part Trump has already professed his innocence and declared he would “never leave” the 2024 presidential race, even if he is convicted on any of the charges issued against him.

The indictment stems from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents.

“I’M AN INNOCENT MAN!” Donald Trump Responds to News of Indictment in Classified Docs Case

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

The legal action marks the second one against the former president, after George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a grand jury returned an indictment on charges it pursued in a case alleging Trump falsified business records.

Trump, meanwhile, arrived in Miami late Monday ahead of his appearance in federal court on Tuesday.