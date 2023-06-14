The Westchester County district attorney’s office ended its criminal investigation into the Trump Organization and will not bring any charges, Business Insider reported.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office opened an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s Trump Organization nearly two years ago, in October 2021. The investigation reportedly focused on whether Trump’s family business mislead authorities about the value of Trump National Golf Club in Westchester to avoid paying higher property taxes.

However, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach closed the investigation early into this month, a person familiar with the investigation told Business Insider.

As the outlet reported:

Elliott Jacobson, a special prosecutor hired by Rocah, departed the office in late 2022. He found that the evidence collected in the investigation couldn’t support criminal charges, regarded conduct outside the statute of limitations, or overlapped with investigations underway by other law enforcement officials, according to the source, whose identity is known to Insider but who was not authorized to speak on the record.

The outlet reported that most of the material in the investigation came under New York Attorney General Letitia James’ jurisdiction, as only the attorney general can bring civil lawsuits.

In September, James brought a civil lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization, alleging they violated bank, tax, and insurance laws by manipulating property values.

The move by Westchester district attorney’s office to end its criminal investigation is a slight win in the court system for Trump, who faces a myriad of legal actions. Most recently, Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 counts stemming from his handling of White House records.

Trump appeared in federal court in Miami for the start of criminal proceedings against him on Tuesday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.