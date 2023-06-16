Biden Tries to Neuter Russia’s Nukes as Ukraine Fights for Crimea

Ukraine’s high-tech, NATO-built army is attacking toward Russia’s historic Crimean peninsula, so President Joe Biden’s deputies are trying to deter a Russian nuclear counter-strike with threats of non-nuclear strikes against Moscow’s most important targets.

This threat of U.S. non-nuclear retaliation for Russian nuclear attacks is a huge change in U.S. deterrence strategy. After all, the promise of nuke-for-nuke retaliation — and maybe a shared nuclear apocalypse — has been the basis for nuclear deterrence for 70 years.

Under Biden, “the whole idea is ‘We can fight wars conventionally, and don’t worry America, none of this is going to go nuclear,” said Peter Huessy, an expert on nuclear strategy at the Hudson Institute.

“But the bad guys get to vote and they ain’t going there — they’re increasing the scenarios where they would use nukes and therefore are lowering the threshold,” between conventional warfare and the dramatically different world of nuclear warfare, he said.

The White House’s novel non-nuclear threat is partway plausible because it does not ask the Russians to believe the almost impossible — that Biden would retaliate with nuclear attacks if Russia uses nuclear weapons to stall the advancing Ukrainians.

The United States has some — not many — conventional weapons that might be able to strike what one White House official described as “heavily-defended, high-value targets,” such as the Kremlin. The U.S. weapons include long-range missiles launched from B-1 bombers and stealthy B-2 bombers.

Crimea is a central issue in the Russian war with Ukraine and the West. It has no Ukrainian population, and Russia considers the peninsula to be part of Russia.

Russian Emperor Catherine the Great captured Crimea from the Ottoman Empire in 1783 — 43 years before the battle of the Alamo helped Americans capture Texas from the Spanish empire.

From 1941 to 1944, the Russian-led Soviet Union lost and recaptured Crimea from the Nazis in a bloody war of sieges, amphibious landings, and tanks.

In 1991, the Ukrainian nation quit the Soviet Union, taking with it several Russian-majority districts plus the Crimean peninsula. The peninsula had been transferred to Ukraine’s regional government in 1954 by the Soviet Union’s post-WW2 internal politics, even though there was no Ukrainian population in Crimea.

So a 2023 re-loss of Crimea would threaten the legitimacy and stability of nuclear-armed Russia, and give China a chance to gain control of the destabilized nation: “Based on the public information that we have, then definitely Crimea is a ‘red line’ for Putin,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told Newsweek.

Yet Biden’s deputies are insisting that Russia has no legal claim to Crimea.

“Just to be clear, Crimea is Ukraine,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper said on October 4.

So far, there is minimal evidence that the various factions in Biden’s White House are willing to let Russia keep Crimea under a compromise peace deal.

Their wartime stance ensures that current battles in Ukraine are also a threat to Russians’ view of their homeland, and to the corrupt, autocratic leadership of Vladimir Putin. The threat to the Russian regime is widely recognized — and is even cheered — by U.S. national security advocates.

Unsurprisingly, Biden’s mid-war rewrite of U.S. plans for nuclear war with Russia is getting minimal coverage from the pr0-Biden establishment media.

The Biden plan to neuter Russia’s nukes was outlined at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. on June 2 by Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor:

… Nor does the United States need to deploy ever-more dangerous nuclear weapons to maintain deterrence. Rather, effective deterrence means that we have a “better” approach—not a “more” approach. It means ensuring that we have the capacity and capabilities necessary to deter—and if necessary, defeat—major aggression against our country, our allies, and our partners. So to enhance that effectiveness, we’re investing in cutting-edge non-nuclear capabilities that will help sustain our military advantage for decades to come. Capabilities like conventionally-armed hypersonic missiles that can reach heavily-defended, high-value targets—in contrast to the nuclear-capable missiles of similar kind that Russia and China are developing. … Together, these modernization efforts will ensure our deterrent capabilities remain secure and strong as we head into the 2030s.

In September, Sullivan directly threatened Russia if it uses nuclear weapons. “If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia — the United States will respond decisively,” he said, without describing if the U.S. response would be nuclear or conventional.

“The way we’re deterring Russia from using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is by threatening to strike back against high-value, heavily defended targets in Russia,” said Matthew Bunn, a professor at Harvard University who has long been involved in arms control debates.

“The concern is, if Russia gets sufficiently desperate in Ukraine, maybe it might use tactical nuclear weapons in a battlefield context, for example, to destroy onrushing Ukrainian armor,” Bunn told Breitbart News.

Also, “Putin [has] specifically referred to the ‘precedent’ set by the U.S. [1945 nuclear] bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki … [when] we bombed their cities and demanded that Japan surrender,” said Bunn. “So one could imagine that Putin might consider taking similar action with respect to Ukraine.”

“Either Putin is reckless and he’ll go nuclear, or he’s not reckless,” said Huessy. “If everything [Putin] is doing is bluff, we’ll be okay and it will stay conventional … But the whole point of what Jake Sullivan is saying is, he doesn’t think he might stay conventional,” Huessy added.

“There is nuclear risk in Ukraine — there’s absolutely no doubt about it,” Bunn said.

Sullvian’s June 4 speech emphasized the future, Bunn said. “What he said was, ‘We’re developing over the long term, precision, hypersonic conventional weapons that will have the capability to attack such targets.'”

Yet just 10 days after Sullivan’s speech, NATO mounted a huge display of airpower over Eastern Europe while Ukraine’s German-built tanks tried to break through Russian World War II-style defenses on the eastern edge of the Donbas industrial region. The New York Times reported on June 12:

The largest military air exercises in Europe since the end of the Cold War began on Monday as more than 25 nations took to the air in fighter jets, bombers and cargo planes in a pointed demonstration to Russia. … Monday’s flights included a pit stop at an air base in Lithuania, a former Soviet Republic where fear of Russia looms large, specifically to show how quickly warplanes taking off from Germany would arrive. Similar stops will be made in other countries that were once under Moscow’s thumb — Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The donor-funded GOP has not criticized Biden’s high-stakes policy.

The White House’s strategy to neuter Russia’s nukes is also getting political cover from the establishment media, such as the Washington Post.

If Ukraine does not “drive the Russians out of their country … would-be aggressors will use their nuclear arsenals as licenses to invade non-nuclear neighbors and deter us from helping them by conventional means,” says a huge, two-page, May 30 op-ed by Marc Thiessen, a former GOP staffer.

“Putin will never voluntarily admit failure. It must be forced upon him,” Thiessen said.

Putin also plenty of non-nuclear weapons — including short-range suicide drones — to stall the Ukrainian attacks:

Meanwhile, Putin keeps talking about nuclear weapons. For example, he announced that he will transfer small-scale, short-range nuclear weapons into Belorussia, a supposedly independent country just north of Ukraine. That location puts them within easy rocket range to Ukrainian logistics centers near its border with NATO.

For several years, top national security officials have been highlighting the threat that a regional crisis — such as the U.S.-backed war for Crimea — could go nuclear. Huessy wrote on June 5:

In an essay written for the Naval Institute’s Proceedings, the Admiral [Charles Richard] had earlier written and explained when such a shift in Chinese strategy might occur. “There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could escalate quickly to a conflict involving nuclear weapons, if they perceived a conventional loss would threaten the regime or state,” a rationale that underscores what General John Hyten described as a Russian “escalate to win” strategy adopted by Vladimir Putin of Russia.

“Russia is the one that invaded Ukraine,” Bunn told Breitbart News. “We have been helping a sovereign country defend its sovereign territory,” he said, adding:

I do believe that the United States and the rest of the West would do better if they had a peace plan that was more plausible than Russian surrender on all fronts, because Russia is going to keep fighting until it gets something out this venture. Finding a solution that doesn’t involve Ukraine negotiating away at sovereign territory, [but] does involve Russia being able to say to its people “Here’s what we got” in some plausible way. and which does end the fighting, is a really difficult problem. Eevery day this war goes on, more people die, more people suffer, and the risk othat nuclear weapons will be used is higher than it would otherwise be. Ultimately, if there’s going to be a peace agreement, if I had to guess, it will involve an agreement to disagree over [a Russia-held Crimea. The United States, for example, never recognized the [1939] incorporation of the Baltic States [Latvians, Lithuanians, and Estonians] into the Soviet Union throughout the existence of the [Russian-led] Soviet Union, but managed to do business with the Soviet Union anyway.

Ukraine “gets to decide under what circumstances it will reach an agreement,” he added.

“The one thing [President] Ronald Reagan was absolutely clear about — he did not go after the Russian government in Moscow,” said Huessy, adding:

He took down the Russian Empire [in Central Europe]. Big difference. When you start talking about regime change in Russia, well, wait a minute. Didn’t [Biden] tell us that regime change in Iraq by Bush was terrible, a war we should never have fought, and a regime change in Afghanistan didn’t seem to have worked, and yet we’re going to take on Putin with 5,000 nuclear weapons? [Under Biden] we’re going to take on this guy, the most heavily armed nuclear power in the world. We’re going to take him on and we’re going to use the Ukrainians to do it — yet New York remains vulnerable.

So far, Biden is publicly refusing negotiations, and is letting the Ukrainians advance towards the Crimea, Huessy said. “What we’re doing now is destroying more and more of Ukraine, while at the same time, we’re kind of rolling the [nuclear] dice.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. needs to modernize its expectations and its weaponry, Huessy told Breitbart News. “Right now … Putin sees a gap [in weaponry] and that is a gap he wants to fill by threatening to use nukes in a conventional conflict … They think we’re not going to risk Armageddon over Putin using two or three [smaller] nuclear weapons in some area of Ukraine.”