Establishment Voices Warn Joe Biden of Nuclear War Risk

Establishment authors and columnists warned President Joe Biden this week about the growing risk of nuclear conflict amid his push to roll back Russia’s brutal campaign for territorial control in the eastern part of Ukraine.

The D.C. push follows Biden making alarming comments last week claiming that the world is inching closer to “Armageddon.”

Nuclear-armed “Russia and Ukraine are barreling toward each other in a game of chicken,” alleged an October 12 article on the website of establishment magazine Foreign Policy.

The article by two left-wing advocates at the Carnegie Endowment continued:

Forcing a cornered nuclear-armed state led by a man [Russian Preident Vladimir Putin] who sees his misguided war as an existential struggle into a complete and humiliating retreat poses far greater risks than the benefits of trying to recapture every square mile of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces. … To prevent an escalation that involves nuclear weapons, world leaders must step in to encourage Ukraine to propose a cease-fire now under terms that Russia might ultimately conclude, albeit very reluctantly, that it can accept. This means the United States and NATO must lead, ideally joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Wisdom requires pausing and working out a way for both countries to live another day,” said the authors.

“Putin can escalate the war,” said a Washington Post headline over an article by Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia who supports Biden. His October 13 article said: President Biden’s recent comments on the specter of a nuclear Armageddon suggest that the U.S. intelligence community believes Putin’s threats are credible. And yet, if Putin were to use a nuclear weapon (God forbid), that might also very likely deliver the final blow to his hold on power in Russia. No world leader would support him. The democratic world would be compelled to respond, both with more sophisticated weapons for Ukraine — fighter aircraft (MiG-29s), longer-range missile systems (ATACMS) and better air defense weapons (Patriots) as well as genuinely crippling sanctions, such as designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

After a nuclear attack, no Ukrainian leader would call for surrender. Instead, Zelensky would have every reason to bring the war to Russia, including attacks on targets in Moscow and other major cities.

“The nuclear threat may be graver now than in the Cuban missile crisis,” said the Washington Post‘s headline on an article by George Will, who is an establishment, Never-Trump columnist who launched his career during the Cold War.

“What happens next, or doesn’t, will depend on the sort of skill and luck seen 60 Octobers ago,” Will wrote in his October 12 column.

“The U.S. is now in conflict with Russia and China at the same time,” Thomas Friedman, another establishment voice, wrote in the New York Times on October 12:

The struggle with Russia is indirect, but obvious, escalating and violent. We are arming the Ukrainians with smart missiles and intelligence to force the Russians to withdraw from Ukraine … But how does this war end? No one can tell you.

Industrialist Elon Musk called for negotiations:

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

In the United Kingdom. some establishment voices are calling for caution.

European leaders are zig-zagging:

We are helping Ukraine to resist on its soil, never to attack Russia. Vladimir Putin must stop this war and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 13, 2022

On October 7, Biden joked about Russia’s battlefield losses to U.S. weapons and threatened Russia with nuclear attacks if it starts using nuclear weapons against Ukrainian forces:

We’ve got a guy I know fairly well. He’s not joking when he talks about potential use tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming. I don’t think there is any such thing as [their] ability to easily use a nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon [for Russia and other countries].