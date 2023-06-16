Riley Gaines Cheers Texas for Barring Men from Women’s Sports

Former championship swimmer Riley Gaines celebrated Republican lawmakers in Texas for banning men from women’s sports.

“I have heard that Governor Greg Abbott (R) of Texas is signing SB15, which is the saving women’s sports bill, into effect today,” Gaines said in a Thursday video. “This is huge news, not just for Texas, but for girls across the country.”

“I could not be more grateful for the leadership of Governor Abbott and really taking this on and signing this into effect,” the former NCAA swimmer continued.

She also thanked “the leadership of Representative Valoree Swanson (R-TX) and Senator Mayes Middleton (R-TX) putting this bill forward and the leadership of Texas values,” she added. “Without them being at the forefront of this and making sure this is a priority for Texans, this wouldn’t be done.”

“So we have a lot of people to thank,” Gaines said.

The swimmer was reacting to Gov. Abbott’s signing of legislation requiring that students competing in intercollegiate athletic competitions at publicly funded institutions of higher education compete based on biological sex.

Gov. Abbott responded to Gaines, saying, “Proud of your bravery in advocating for the protection of women’s sports,” adding, “With the law I signed today, Texas will ensure collegiate sports give women an opportunity to thrive for generations to come.”

Gaines had famously competed against biological male swimmer Lia Thomas in the women’s 200-meter freestyle event at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships and tied against him.

Since then, Gaines has become an outspoken advocate for saving women’s sports from the invasion of biological males.

Last month, the swimmer told Breitbart News that women should stop being agreeable and fight back against the trans agenda.

