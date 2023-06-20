Exclusive: Veterans for America First Endorses Patrick Morrisey for West Virginia Governor

Veterans for America First endorsed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s (R) bid for governor on Tuesday, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Vlad Lemets, chairman of Veterans for America First, said in a written statement:

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is the only true conservative in the West Virginia Governor’s race and has always been supportive of our veterans and law enforcement. He has endorsed Trump for 47. We need a top law enforcement officer as governor, especially with the weaponization of the government against conservatives occurring. We are honored to announce his endorsement.

Veterans for America First started in 2015 due to then-candidate Donald Trump’s speaking about the crisis on the southern border. The group advocates for limited government and emphasizes nationalism and non-interventionism, which Trump has called for less intervention abroad.

Morrisey said in reaction to the endorsement, “I’m grateful for the support of Veterans For America First. With VFAF’s endorsement, West Virginians know that I have and always will fight for President Trump’s America First policies. I will fight to uphold the rule of law, protect our communities from the death and destruction erupting at the southern border and finally put an end to illegal immigration and the pouring in of illicit drugs, opioids and fentanyl into West Virginia. I will work to reclaim homegrown manufacturing so that all Americans, especially our highly skilled working class, may live good lives and provide for our families.”

Morrisey has fought as the state’s attorney to better the lives of West Virginians.

He led a suit that brought in over $1 billion in opioid litigation settlements, helped bring constitutional carry to West Virginia, and helped bring school choice to the Mountain State.

Morrisey recently spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle over how the Biden administration’s pistol brace regulation serves as the latest attempt to “criminalize” Americans. Morrisey led a multi-state coalition to have an injunction to block the regulation.

“It is inexcusable that the Biden Administration has so swiftly shattered the many milestones President Trump forged for our country, especially Trump’s reestablishing the United States as a global leader,” he concluded.

“As Governor, West Virginians can count on me to always work for them and always put them first.”

