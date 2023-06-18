Exclusive — Patrick Morrisey: Biden Pistol Brace Regulation an Attempt to ‘Criminalize’ Americans

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Breitbart News Saturday that President Joe Biden’s pistol brace regulation serves as the latest attempt to criminalize Americans.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) issued a regulation that would reclassify pistol stabilizer braces as short-barrel rifles, which would make braces subject to more restrictions.

Morrisey said 50 percent to 75 percent of all Americans who have pistol braces might be deemed felons even if they have not heard about Biden’s new regulation.

Morrisey told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that up to 30 million Americans have pistol braces. Morrisey led a coalition of 25 state attorneys general to ask for a preliminary injunction against the Biden rule.

He said the states asked for the injunction so Americans would not have to comply with the “absurd” and “ridiculous” regulation.

This serves as the latest instance of the Biden administration trying to “criminalize” Americans and “make it more difficult to obtain guns that people fire more accurately,” according to Morrisey.

Morrisey, who is running for governor of West Virginia, said he is the only candidate who has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

“West Virginia misses President Trump. For many years, I’ve stood very closely with President Trump and strongly supported his agenda, leading in so many litigation battles to defend America first,” Morrisey said in his endorsement of Trump.

“We used to work very closely together to defend his agenda that was so good for West Virginia, and now we’re seeing President Biden — his policies — are just crippling our nation,” he continued. “I have always strongly supported President Trump, and I want to make it official. I proudly endorsed his candidacy for president.”

He previously told Breitbart News Saturday that he has fought Biden’s “missiles” against coal and manufacturing in West Virginia.

