Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd Jumps into Republican Presidential Race

Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) announced Thursday he is the latest hopeful to jump into the 2024 presidential ring.

He made the disclosure during an appearance on CBS Mornings, confirming he is ready to file to be the Republican nominee for President of the United States.

Hurd said he and his wife made the decision because “we live in complicated times,” pitching the need for “common sense.”

“There are a number of generational defining challenges that we’re faced with in the United States of America. Everything from the Chinese government trying to surpass us as the global superpower. The fact that inflation is persistent at a time when technologies like artificial intelligence is going upend every single industry,” he said, adding that education is lacking as children have low scores in math, science, and reading.

“These are the issues we should be talking about. And to be frank, I’m pissed that we’re not talking about these things,” Hurd said. “I’m pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors.”

Hurd explained his view that neighbors are “not our enemies” but fellow Americans “who we just happen to have a disagreement with.”

“These are the issues that that we should be talking about. And I believe the Republican Party can be the party that talks about the future, not the past,” he continued, laying out his vision for the Republican Party.

“We should be putting out a vision of, how do we have unprecedented peace? How do we have a thriving economy? How do we make sure our kids have a world class education, education, regardless of their age, or location? We can do this,” he said, adding that it will be “hard.”

“If we remember two things, we can pull this off,” Hurd added. “America is better together, and way more unites us than divides us.”

BREAKING: Former Texas Rep. @WillHurd announces he’s running for president on CBS Mornings, joining 11 other GOP primary candidates. https://t.co/pk05n5ceEv pic.twitter.com/mLrebFY5hf — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 22, 2023

Hurd joins a crowded field of GOP presidential hopefuls, which now includes former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, radio host Larry Elder, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Dough Burgum.

Recent surveys show Trump continuing to stand as the leading candidate for GOP nominee. This week’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, found Trump leading the field as the clear frontrunner with 57 percent support.