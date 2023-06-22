Hunter Biden Investigation Began as ‘Offshoot’ of Inquiry into Foreign Adult Platform

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigation into Hunter Biden began “as an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform,” according to testimony released Thursday.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of closed-door testimony by IRS employees, including Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, a whistleblower.

As Breitbart News reported, Shapley told Congress that the Department of Justice had prevented U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss from bringing more serious charges against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. He also testified that the IRS had been in possession of information that seemed to implicate Joe Biden, such as a WhatsApp message in which Hunter Biden pressured a foreign associate and said his father was next to him. And he testified that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf quashed questions into whether Joe Biden was the “big guy” named in an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop describing a business venture with a Chinese firm.

There were several other details in the report hitherto unknown to the public, such as the claim that the probe into Hunter Biden began in 2018 — long after his association with Ukrainian energy company Burisma was a matter of public knowledge — as an investigation of a foreign amateur pornography platform. Shapley did not name the platform.

Shapley’s claims could raise questions about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland was being truthful when he claimed that Weiss had been free to direct the investigation of Hunter Biden without interference.

