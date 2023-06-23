Live Action’s Lila Rose and other pro-life politicians and activists will speak at the U.S. Capitol on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. While this was an incredible pro-life victory, our fight to make abortion unthinkable and to support families is far from over,” Rose, the president and founder of pro-life organization Live Action, said in a statement. “Some of the most extreme pro-abortion state laws that kill children have gone into effect in pro-abortion states since the overturning of Roe on June 24, 2022.”

“Equal protection under the law for every child — beginning at fertilization — must be recognized,” she said. “We will not stop until abortion is unthinkable; June 23 will mark an important milestone towards that goal.”

Scheduled speakers to appear with Rose include Rep. Chip Roy, Rep. Debbie Lesko, and Dr. Alveda King.