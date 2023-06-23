Watch Live: Pro-Life Rally Against the Abortion Pill in D.C.

Pro-life organization Live Action is hosting a rally in Washington, DC, against the abortion pill on Friday, June 23.

Speakers include Live Action’s Jessica Newell and AJ Hurley, Right to Life’s Mark Lee Dickson, Students for Life’s Anna Lulis, Rock for Life founder Brian Kemper, President and Co-Founder of Let Them Live Emily Berning, and more.

