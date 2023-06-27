The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) opted to gift vulnerable Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) a Taxes for Dummies book after the left-wing politician failed to pay taxes on her auto repair shop.

According to Oregon Live, the congresswoman “failed for more than six months to pay the 2022 property taxes.” The Democrat and her husband owed roughly $6,600 to Multnomah County after they missed the November tax deadline last year.

Speaking of the mishap, Gluesenkamp Perez essentially blamed her failure to pay her taxes in a timely manner on a busy campaign season.

“Last fall, my husband and I were focused on running our family business, raising our infant, and the final weeks of an intense, hard-fought election campaign,” Gluesenkamp Perez stated.

“After I was declared the winner, I gave up ownership of the property at 1506 NE Lombard. The property tax bill has been paid in full during the tax year in question,” she added.

However, Oregon Live initially reached out to the clerk and found that the tax bill remained unpaid for that year.

“The news organization emailed Gluesenkamp Perez’s office at 11:41 a.m. about the failed payment. According to the county, the outstanding property tax and interest penalty was paid at 12:43 p.m.,” the outlet reported in a June 2 article.

As a result, the NRCC recently delivered a copy of Small Business Taxes for Dummies to the congresswoman’s office with a handwritten note attached reading, “We heard you were too busy campaigning to pay your taxes. Hope this helps!”

According to Roll Call, the congresswoman is one of the most vulnerable House Democrats this campaign cycle.

“Marie Gluesenkamp Perez clearly needed this book last year while she said she was too busy campaigning to pay taxes,” NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen said.

“Instead, Gluesenkamp Perez will spend the next year explaining her ‘rules for thee, not for me’ approach to voters,” he added.

In a bout of irony, Perez attempted to raise money as her tax bill remained unpaid in April, writing on social media, “Last year, I paid more in taxes than Jeff Bezos, the second-richest person in the country – you read that right.”

“This system doesn’t work for everyday folks. Stand with me to demand a fair tax code that forces the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share,” she said at the time:

As the Washington Fee Beacon observed, Perez “may have been comparing her tax rate, rather than her total tax bill, to that of Bezos,” as he paid $973 million in taxes last year on $4.22 billion.

