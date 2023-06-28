Dark Brandon: Biden Gives ‘Bidenomics’ Speech in Semi-darkness

President Joe Biden touted the benefits of government infrastructure during a speech on “Bidenomics” in Chicago on Wednesday — but could not seem to keep the lights on, and delivered his remarks in semi-darkness.

It was not immediately clear why Biden was so poorly lit. The venue, the Old Chicago Main Post Office, is a landmark at the end of the Eisenhower Expressway, which is often clogged with traffic on a typical weekday.

Biden used his speech to attack what he called “trickle-down economics,” a caricature of early-1980s free market thinking that emphasized tax cuts as a way to spur economic growth. In contrast, Biden chose to emphasize “Bidenomics,” which is based on public “investment” — i.e. spending — for public projects.

Biden largely avoided the topic of inflation, which has skyrocketed under his administration, thanks in large party to federal spending. He also did not discuss the challenges facing energy and power supplies under his “green” agenda, which prioritizes emissions cuts to fight climate change, even at the risk of electricity shortages.

Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is rising in the polls, was set to appear later the same day in Chicago on a nationwide town hall on the NewsNation channel. The 2024 Democratic National Convention will also be held in Chicago, despite the fact that the city has become a symbol of Democratic Party misrule.

