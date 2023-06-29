Poll: Donald Trump Takes 30-Point Lead in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump stands as the dominant frontrunner in Nevada’s Republican primary race, the latest National Research Inc./American Greatness survey found.

This month’s results found Trump leading the crowded field with support from a majority, 52 percent, of Nevada Republican primary voters. That reflects a one-point drop from the 53 percent he garnered last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 30 points behind with 22 percent support, a one-point improvement from the 21 percent he saw in May.

No other candidate listed came remotely close. Both former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as well as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tied for a distant third place with three percent support each.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence followed with two percent support each, with no support for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is openly anti-Trump.

Fourteen percent remain undecided, down from the 17 percent who said the same last month.

The survey also observed that DeSantis “continues to lose among voters who view him favorably.”

“Half of the voters with a favorable impression of DeSantis choose Trump. In comparison, 19% of voters who view Trump favorably choose DeSantis,” American Greatness reported.

Further, the survey found voters expressing more confidence in Trump’s ability to fight D.C. leftists, fix the economy, and share their concerns than DeSantis’s. They are also more confident in Trump’s ability to defeat President Biden than the Sunshine State governor.

The survey was taken June 26-28, 2023, among 500 likely Nevada Republicans and has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.

NEVADA 2024: Trump holds 30 point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 52% (+30)

DeSantis — 22%

Christie — 3%

Haley — 3%

Ramaswamy — 2%

Scott — 2%

Pence — 2%

Undecided — 14% National Research (A/B) | 06/26-28 | LVshttps://t.co/f5yhsv87jb pic.twitter.com/pa7SJzvO15 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 29, 2023

The survey coincides with several other state-level polls which tell a similar story: Trump standing as the dominant frontrunner.

A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released this week, for example, shows Trump with a commanding 28-point lead over the GOP primary field in New Hampshire, leading DeSantis 47 percent to the governor’s 19 percent. Those figures represent a 15-point swing in Trump’s direction since March in the Granite State.

Similarly, a Quinnipiac survey examining the race in Pennsylvania showed Trump with a 24-point lead over his challengers, leading 49 percent to DeSantis’s 25 percent support in the Keystone State.

🚨 NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL PRES:

(R) Trump 47% (+1)

(D) Biden 46% Independents

(R) Trump 51% (+14)

(D) Biden 37%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump — 49% (+24)

Desantis — 25%

Pence — 5%

Christie — 5%

Haley — 4%

Scott — 4% ⦿ Quinnipiac (A-) | June 22-26

⦿ RVs | D34/R34/I31 | MoE: ±2.5% pic.twitter.com/FZe64EtmZM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 28, 2023

President Donald Trump via Storyful