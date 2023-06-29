Poll: Most New Yorkers Oppose Housing Migrants in Dorms Meant for Students

The majority of New Yorkers are opposed to Mayor Eric Adams (D) housing newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens in college dormitories across the city, a new poll reveals.

Just as Adams begins moving roughly 500 migrants into a former student dormitory in the swanky Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, a Siena College poll shows that a majority of New Yorkers, 54 percent, oppose border crossers and illegal aliens being housed in spaces meant for New York City’s students.

Meanwhile, only 33 percent of New Yorkers support housing migrants in college dorms across the city, while 15 percent have mixed views or do not know about the policy.

Likewise, the poll found that a plurality of New Yorkers, 46 percent, also oppose Adams sending border crossers and illegal aliens out of New York City and to upstate New York — paid for by the city’s taxpayers.

About 4-in-10 support Adams sending migrants to other areas of New York.

The poll comes as New York City hit a milestone this week when the city saw border crossers and illegal aliens now outnumbering homeless New Yorkers in the shelter system. Today, Adams announced, there are more than 100,000 people in shelters.

The milestone comes with massive costs to New Yorkers who are already some of the most tax-burdened Americans in the nation.

Every day, for instance, Illegal immigration is costing New Yorkers about $5 million and by the middle of next year, Adams predicts that illegal immigration will cost New Yorkers more than $4.2 billion.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.