NYC Milestone: Migrants Outnumber New Yorkers in Homeless Shelters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has brought the city to a new milestone with border crossers and illegal aliens now outnumbering New Yorkers in homeless shelters.

According to NBC New York, the city’s homeless shelters are filled more with newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens than New Yorkers, the latest figures reveal.

“The tipping point took place Sunday, when 50,000 migrants were in the City’s care, outnumbering the 49,700 local shelter residents,” NBC New York reports:

Among the takeaways: the NYC shelter system has essentially doubled in size, due to the influx, mostly from Latin American countries including Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, more than 6-in-10 of border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in New York City since the spring of last year are living off local taxpayers in subsidized housing and shelters — including luxury hotels like the Roosevelt Hotel.

The sheer volume of border crossers and illegal aliens staying in shelters has increased the system’s population by more than 110 percent since Adams took office. To afford subsidizing new arrivals, Adams has said New Yorkers will see public services like meals for senior citizens and library hours cut.

In addition to housing border crossers and illegal aliens in hotels across New York City, Adams has announced that he will begin putting new arrivals up in an old college dorm in the swanky Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

Illegal immigration is costing New York City taxpayers, already some of the most tax-burdened Americans in the nation, about $5 million every single day. Over the next two years, Adams predicts that illegal immigration will cost New Yorkers more than $4.2 billion.

