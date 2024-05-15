Biden Backs Internal Revolt in Netanyahu Government over Postwar Gaza

President Joe Biden is backing an internal revolt within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the fate of postwar Gaza, after defense minister Yoav Gallant publicly declared his opposition to long-term Israeli rule there.

Gallant made an unexpected televised address in which he stated that he was opposed to Israeli military rule or civilian rule in Gaza after Hamas, and preferred rule by non-terrorist Palestinians with help from Arab states.

Gallant said (original emphasis, with translation provided by Israel’s Government Press Office):

The end of the military campaign must come together with political action. The “day after Hamas,” will only be achieved with Palestinian entities taking control of Gaza, accompanied by international actors, establishing a governing alternative to Hamas’ rule. This, above all, is an interest of the State of Israel. Unfortunately, this issue was not raised for debate and worse, [a]n alternative was not raised in its replacement. Indecision, is in essence, a decision – this leads to a dangerous course, which promotes the idea of Israeli military and civilian governance in Gaza. … I must reiterate – I will not agree to the establishment of Israeli military rule in Gaza. Israel must not establish civilian rule in Gaza. The responsibility to dismantle Hamas and to retain full freedom of operation in the Gaza strip, lies on the defense establishment and the IDF, yet it depends on the creation of a governing alternative in Gaza – which rests on the shoulders of the Israeli government and all its various bodies. Its implementation will shape Israel’s security for decades ahead. I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, [t]o make a decision and declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza strip, that Israel will not establish military governance in the Gaza strip, and that a governing alternative to Hamas in the Gaza strip will be raised immediately.

The Biden administration, which has been pushing for Palestinian Authority rule in Gaza after the war, en route to a Palestinian state, applauded Gallant’s remarks. The Times of Israel reported:

The Biden administration welcomes Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance a plan for the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip. …