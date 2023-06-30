Poll: Trump Boasts Massive Lead in Ohio’s Republican Primary Race

Former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary field in Ohio by a significant margin, the latest ECU survey found.

The survey asked registered voters in the Buckeye State to indicate whom they would support in the GOP primary race. No candidate came remotely close to Trump, who garnered a massive 59 percent support among respondents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls to a distant second, 44 percent behind, having 15 percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence falls ten points behind the governor with five percent support; followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, with four percent; anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, with three percent support; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, with two percent support; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with just one percent support.

Another ten percent are undecided, followed by two percent who chose another candidate altogether:

Ohio 2024: Trump holds 44 point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 59% (+44)

DeSantis — 15%

Pence — 5%

Haley — 4%

Hutchinson — 3%

Christie — 2%

Ramaswamy — 1%

Undecided — 10% ECU | June 21-24 | 405 RVhttps://t.co/JOoU773JH0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 29, 2023

The overall survey was taken June 21-24, 2023, among 805 registered voters in Ohio and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with several other state-level polls that surfaced this week, also showing Trump firmly leading the crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls months ahead of the beginning of the primaries.

The latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll found Trump leading the field in New Hampshire by 28 points, with 47 percent support. That reflects a five-point jump since March:

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 28-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 47% (+5 from March)

DeSantis 19% (-10)

Christie 6% (+5)

Haley 5% (+1)

Scott 4% (+3)

Ramaswamy 2% (-1)

Pence 2%

Hutchinson 2%

Burgum 2% @SaintAnselmPoll | June 21-23 | RVshttps://t.co/G0YO9hlM65 pic.twitter.com/vR7jeUqt9D — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 27, 2023

A Pennsylvania survey from Quinnipiac found Trump leading by 24 points in the key swing state, and a National Research Inc./American Greatness survey released Thursday showed Trump leading in Nevada by 30 points:

🚨 NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL PRES:

(R) Trump 47% (+1)

(D) Biden 46% Independents

(R) Trump 51% (+14)

(D) Biden 37%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump — 49% (+24)

Desantis — 25%

Pence — 5%

Christie — 5%

Haley — 4%

Scott — 4% ⦿ Quinnipiac (A-) | June 22-26

⦿ RVs | D34/R34/I31 | MoE: ±2.5% pic.twitter.com/FZe64EtmZM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 28, 2023

NEVADA 2024: Trump holds 30 point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 52% (+30)

DeSantis — 22%

Christie — 3%

Haley — 3%

Ramaswamy — 2%

Scott — 2%

Pence — 2%

Undecided — 14% National Research (A/B) | 06/26-28 | LVshttps://t.co/f5yhsv87jb pic.twitter.com/pa7SJzvO15 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 29, 2023

