Report: Biden’s DHS Released Illegal Alien on ‘Terrorism Watch List’ into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is accused of releasing an illegal alien on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List” into the United States and not detaining him for two weeks.

According to an exclusive report from Fox News, 35-year-old illegal alien Isnardo Garcia Amado of Colombia was released into the U.S. interior by DHS officials on April 18. Amado, like tens of thousands of other border crossers each month, was released with a GPS tracking device as part of Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

Amado, according to the Fox News report, was subsequently flagged on April 21 as having matched with an individual listed on the government’s Terrorism Watch List. Biden’s DHS did not authorize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to arrest Amado until more than a week later on May 4.

On May 6, two days after ICE agents were given the go-ahead to arrest Amado, the illegal alien was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida. On May 9, Fox News reports, local law enforcement turned Amado over to ICE agents, and he remains in federal custody pending an immigration hearing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told Fox News in a statement that the Biden administration has failed to provide his office with all information pertaining to border crossers and illegal aliens being resettled in the state.

“We demand to know why DHS released a suspected terrorist into the United States and allowed him to live freely in Florida for weeks,” DeSantis told Fox News. “How many more known or suspected terrorists has the Biden administration allowed into our country?”

As Breitbart News has reported, more than 954,000 border crossers have been released into American communities by the Biden administration from February 2021 to April 2022. This is greater than the population of five states, and twice the population of Miami, Florida.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, 42 illegal aliens on the FBI Terrorist Watch List or No-Fly List have been apprehended at the southern border.

In April 2021, two illegal aliens from Yemen arrived at the border. Both were on the Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly List.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a congressional hearing in April, could not say definitively that none of those 42 illegal aliens on the FBI Terrorist Watch List or No-Fly List apprehended at the border had been released into the U.S. interior.

“With respect to the disposition of each one, I do not know the answer to your question,” Mayorkas said of the terrorism cases at the border.

C-SPAN

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.