Accused Murderer Among 2.2M Illegal Aliens Released into U.S. by Biden’s DHS

An illegal alien, accused of murder, is among the roughly 2.2 million illegals released into the United States under the watch of President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In December 2021, 31-year-old illegal alien Miguel Angel Genao crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Hidalgo, Texas. Though Border Patrol agents briefly detained Genao, he was quickly released into the U.S. interior under the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

ATD typically uses cell phones or ankle monitors as GPS tracking devices to monitor the whereabouts of some illegal aliens released into the country. As of June 17, Biden’s DHS is monitoring through ATD more than 215,000 illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior.

About four months later, DHS officials were notified that Genao was wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic. The Springfield Police Department eventually pulled him over and arrested him for driving without a license.

A background check on Genao revealed he was wanted in his native Dominican Republic for murder, and thus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested custody of him.

He was deported by ICE agents on June 20.

Genao is among at least 2.2 million illegal aliens who are estimated to have been released into the U.S. interior under Mayorkas’s watch as a result of the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release network.

That figure, though, is likely higher. House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY), Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), and other Republicans have requested all data from DHS related to the number of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior.

The Biden administration has released into American communities others wanted for murder, Breitbart News has detailed.

For example, twice-deported illegal alien Edickson Paulino Castano of the Dominican Republic was recently deported for the third time after he had been released into the U.S. interior on an order of supervision in September 2021.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.