Donald Trump Rocks UFC Fight Crowd in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump was a hit with the crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday night as he sat ringside at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 290 fight at the T-Mobile Arena just off the Vegas strip.
Trump received huge cheers from the audience at the packed-house crowd:
There’s no comparison, no competition, and no replicating. This American Badass is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/HZ0byijVMk
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) July 9, 2023
45…
47…
President Donald J. Trump making the entrance like nobody else can! 💪💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vzt79RuVh3
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 9, 2023
🔥HAPPENING NOW🔥@realDonaldTrump arrives with @DanaWhite at #UFC290 in Paradise, Nevada… pic.twitter.com/amM4WsXSLj
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) July 9, 2023
The audience went wild when the event staff put Trump on the big screen, too, by all accounts, getting even bigger cheers than some celebrities in attendance:
Trump got a louder cheer than Israel Adesanya & Guy Fieri when they put Izzy, Guy & Trump on the cam for a few seconds back-to-back.
— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 9, 2023
Trump took photos with many other big names ringside, too:
Trump/Wahlberg #UFC290… pic.twitter.com/dXDqaUf6LQ
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) July 9, 2023
President Trump and @stylebender ὄ pic.twitter.com/AFdZKsyb9Q
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 9, 2023
Very cool to see Guy Fieri and President Trump talking at tonight’s UFC event. pic.twitter.com/WijYxCcEsc
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 9, 2023
Living Legends pic.twitter.com/9gt0f4WKZF
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 9, 2023
Daniel Cormier got to meet Donald Trump at #UFC290
Exclusive footage via Inside Fighting's @andrewcapucetti pic.twitter.com/H0vID3fzAS
— InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) July 9, 2023
President Trump Joe Rogan#UFC290 pic.twitter.com/RflCzcCk4e
— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 9, 2023
One of the fighters even came out of the ring and walked over to shake hands with Trump:
💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/cyXSGPWMXm
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 9, 2023
Others regularly interacted with Trump from the ring:
“WE NEED YOU…” #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/ci5eup3CP6
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) July 9, 2023
Outside the event, Trump ran into others too:
Love seeing the Trump & @stevewilldoit crossover 👌🏻
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 8, 2023
