Donald Trump Rocks UFC Fight Crowd in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump was a hit with the crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday night as he sat ringside at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 290 fight at the T-Mobile Arena just off the Vegas strip.

Trump received huge cheers from the audience at the packed-house crowd:

There’s no comparison, no competition, and no replicating. This American Badass is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/HZ0byijVMk — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) July 9, 2023

45… 47… President Donald J. Trump making the entrance like nobody else can! 💪💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vzt79RuVh3 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 9, 2023

The audience went wild when the event staff put Trump on the big screen, too, by all accounts, getting even bigger cheers than some celebrities in attendance:

Trump got a louder cheer than Israel Adesanya & Guy Fieri when they put Izzy, Guy & Trump on the cam for a few seconds back-to-back. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 9, 2023

Trump took photos with many other big names ringside, too:

Very cool to see Guy Fieri and President Trump talking at tonight’s UFC event. pic.twitter.com/WijYxCcEsc — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 9, 2023

Daniel Cormier got to meet Donald Trump at #UFC290 Exclusive footage via Inside Fighting's @andrewcapucetti pic.twitter.com/H0vID3fzAS — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) July 9, 2023

One of the fighters even came out of the ring and walked over to shake hands with Trump:

Others regularly interacted with Trump from the ring:

Outside the event, Trump ran into others too: