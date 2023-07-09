Donald Trump Rocks UFC Fight Crowd in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: (L-R) Former United States President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White attend the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty
Matthew Boyle
Washington, DC

Former President Donald Trump was a hit with the crowd in Las Vegas on Saturday night as he sat ringside at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 290 fight at the T-Mobile Arena just off the Vegas strip.

Trump received huge cheers from the audience at the packed-house crowd:

The audience went wild when the event staff put Trump on the big screen, too, by all accounts, getting even bigger cheers than some celebrities in attendance:

Trump took photos with many other big names ringside, too:

One of the fighters even came out of the ring and walked over to shake hands with Trump:

Others regularly interacted with Trump from the ring:

Outside the event, Trump ran into others too:

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.