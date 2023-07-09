Iowa Republicans to Reconsider Fetal Heartbeat Bill

Republican lawmakers in Iowa released a proposal on Friday for a fetal heartbeat bill that will be debated and voted on in next week’s special legislative session, KCCI 8 News reported.

The bill, SSB 1223, would limit abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy. The current draft of the bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies, rape, incest, and fetal abnormality.

The measure is similar to a 2018 law that the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate last month, “prompting Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to call for the extraordinary session,” according to the report, which cited the Associated Press.

NOW: IA Republicans released a new abortion plan they’ll vote on next week. SSB1223 is nearly identical to a 2018 law & would ban abortions if “a fetal heartbeat was detected” – usually after 6 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions for rape, incest & to save the mother’s life. pic.twitter.com/5bXl0IZHZD — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) July 7, 2023

Lawmakers will debate and vote on the bill on Tuesday.

“Senate lawmakers have from 9-11 a.m. to caucus. At 11 a.m., the Senate state government committee will consider the bill. Once the bill passes committee, it will be called SF 579 or HF 732 if they go with the House version,” according to the report. “Senate lawmakers will reconvene at 4 p.m. to debate the final version of the bill. Lawmakers have until 11 p.m. to debate and vote on the final version of the bill.”

Abortion is currently legal in the state for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.