Biden DOJ Indicts Whistleblower Gal Luft, not Hunter Biden, for FARA Violations

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Gal Luft, a whistleblower in the Biden family scandals, for failing to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) — but has never indicted Hunter Biden for the same.

Luft, as Breitbart News reported, is on the run abroad from charges of arms trafficking, which he denies. He says he met with the FBI about corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter, but it never followed up.

Breitbart News noted that Luft is currently sought by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee as a potential witness:

As a fugitive, Luft alleges his testimony to the committee would show the Biden family received money from CEFC China Energy Co, an entity linked to the CCP. He also claims the Bidens had a mole inside the FBI who shared information to the benefit of the family business. Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, said he gave the incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 secret meeting. But U.S. authorities covered up the meeting, he alleged.

Luft spoke to the New York Post last week about his claims; he was indicted just days later.

As UPI reported:

Gal Luft, a dual citizen of the United States and Iran, is accused of working with others to advance the People’s Interest of China without registering as a foreign agent. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the 57-year-old agreed to recruit and pay a high-ranking U.S. official. In 2016, he conspired with the official, who was an adviser to then-President elect Donald Trump, to support policies related to China. “As alleged, Gal Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and co-head of a Maryland think tank, engaged in multiple, serious criminal schemes,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “He subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. Government official; he acted as a broker in deals for dangerous weapons and Iranian oil; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement.”

Though Luft faces FARA charges, critics note that Hunter Biden has never been charged with the same, despite acting as a representative for foreign companies and officials.

FARA charges were omitted from his recently-announced plea bargain, under which Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax violations and willbe allowed to avoid a felony conviction for an admitted gun violation. If approved, he will likely avoid prison time.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.