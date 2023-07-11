Job Creators Network Foundation Poll: Small Business Owners Overwhelmingly Oppose Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Loan Bailout

Mere weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness bailout scheme — ending a roughly $430 billion debt write-off — a Job Creators Network Small Business survey found that 73 percent of U.S. small business owners oppose the now-deemed unconstitutional plan.

“This latest round of polling includes good news and bad news,” Job Creators Network Foundation President Elaine Parker said in a statement about the poll, which was first reported by Dailymail. “The good news is the Supreme Court recently dealt a blow to government overreach by striking down the White House’s student loan bailout—a decision that more than 70 percent of entrepreneurs agree with.”

Opposition to Biden’s plan has exploded in just a few months.

In April, 41% of Americans said they did not support it, according to poll from Reuters/Ipsos. That poll also said just 47 percent of Americans supported the president’s plan.

In May, Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz released a statement backing Congressional resolutions condemning the Biden administration’s student loan and emissions rules.

“Unable to persuade Congress to pass its radical agenda, the Biden administration is resorting to policymaking via illegal executive action. The most obvious recent examples of this executive overreach are the administration’s student loan forgiveness program and emissions standards for trucks. Job Creators Network Foundation has sued to block the student loan bailout and has opposed burdensome emissions standards,” Ortiz said.

President Biden’s plan would cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually. Biden, in August, touted the move as giving “working and middle class families breathing room.”

